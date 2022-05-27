MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department’s headquarters is closed after a possible chemical spill.

The health department said the location at 814 Jefferson will be closed for the rest of Friday.

The department says the potential spill happened in a part of the building that is “not open to the public.” There’s no word on what led to the spill or what chemicals are involved.

The health department building located at 1826 Sycamore View and other public health clinics are still open.

