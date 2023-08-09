MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of attacking his mother and 8-year-old brother with a hammer inside their Frayser home Monday night.

Police said Shamarius Swazea got into an argument with his mother, grabbed a hammer, and used it to hit her in the arm and his 8-year-old brother in the head.

“I guess he was depressed. I don’t know,” said Lakeshia Bruce.

Bruce told police Swazea went into her purse while she was out of the house and took a 30-round magazine for an assault rifle. Bruce said she was trying to get the clip back when her son got violent.

“I was afraid he was going to sell it. I kept touching his pockets,” Bruce said.

Shamarius Swazea (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Department)

She said after Swazea hit her with the hammer, her younger son jumped in to stop him, and that’s when Swazea swung that hammer at him.

She said the boy was treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for a gash above his eye but is expected to be okay.

“He needed some stitches,” she said.

Bruce said her son, who is seen smiling in his mug shot, has never been aggressive toward her before. She believes he needs medical help, not jail time.

“I think Shamarius really has mental issues,” said Bruce. “I want him to get counseling. I want him to get some professional help. That is what I want because that is what he needs.”

Police said Swazea ran from the home after the attack but was later taken into custody. He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.