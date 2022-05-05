MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The legacy of Memphis-based Stax Records is going Hollywood, again.

HBO is planning a documentary series on the history of the Soulsville label.

Production has already begun on Stax which will look at the record label’s meteoric rise and fall.

The series will feature rare and never-before-seen archive material and will explore how race, geography, musical traditions, and the challenging world of the recording industry helped shape a Stax spirit that continues to shape our culture.

Founded in 1957, Stax launched the careers of artists like Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Booker T. & The M.G.’s, The Staple Singers, and Sam & Dave.