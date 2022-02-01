MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ten people were injured, one critically, when two disinfectants were mixed together at a southeast Memphis brewery, creating a hazmat situation Tuesday morning, Memphis Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 10:30 Tuesday morning at Blues City Brewery on Raines Road, where 349 employees were evacuated from the building.

The Memphis Fire Department said 10 people were taken to the hospital.

One person was listed in critical condition. Nine were listed in non-critical condition.

The chemical has since been neutralized, and employees are returning to work.

NEXT: ‘Hazardous material’ shuts down Winchester and Hacks Cross lanes