MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood Sheriff’s Department is searching for a mother of two who has been missing for eight days.

Britney Anderson Watson was last seen on January 7, 2023, between the hours of 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at 3317 Hillville Loop. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie.

Image via Haywood Sheriff’s Facebook Page

According to Billy Garret Jr., the Haywood Sheriff, officers have located a truck belonging to a man identified as “Mr. Watson” in the Big Eddy area.

Officials are searching the immediate area around it. They believe that he is nearby and may be armed and suicidal.

Officers ask people to avoid this area, as search dogs are being called in to help. They say no one has been located.

Garret stated on Facebook:

Please avoid spreading rumors that may alarm the public and hurt this family. We will keep local media informed. Thank you for your concerns. Please pray for this family and their two little children. Thank you for your concerns. Please pray for this family and their two little children.