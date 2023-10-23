MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman who was reported missing from her home in Brownsville.

Dana Davis, 52, was reported missing from her home located at 642 Cobb Crossing on Oct. 15.

According to the sheriff’s office, her vehicle was left at her home with her purse laying inside the vehicle. The driver’s door was also open and her cell phone was missing.

Davis is described as 5’6″, 130 pounds with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans, a pullover top, and sandals.

Dana Davis (Haywood County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies searched the area surrounding her home using a drone, helicopters, trained search canines, tracking search and rescue deputies, rescue squad, and family volunteers along with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource agency. However, no trace of her was found.

Anyone with information about Dana Davis’ whereabouts is urged to call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-6158.