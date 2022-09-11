MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing teen after she did not return home from Cordova High School on Tuesday, September 6.

Takirra Milam was last seen at Cordova High School on the 1800 block of Clunan.

She is described as being 5’5″, weighing 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black and burgundy braids. No clothing description was provided.

If you think you have seen this child, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS (2677) or 901-636-4450.