MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl after she did not return home from school.

Police are searching for Miracle Cooper. She was last seen on the 800 block of Crossfield Cove. She has been missing since September 1.

She was last seen wearing black school polo, black pants and clog shoes. Miracle’s hair is in braids.

If you think you’ve seen this child, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS (2677).