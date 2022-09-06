MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

The MBI has issued a Endangered / Missing Child Alert for Mashayla Jackson. She was last seen on Park Drive in Tunica, MS around 7:14 am. Family members told the MBI she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

She is 15-years-old and described as being 5’6″ tall, weighing 145 lbs with brown eyes and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants and green shoes.

If you have any information about this girl, you are urged to contact Tunica County Sheriff’s Department at 662-363-1411.