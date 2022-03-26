MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a 14-year-old and her two-month-old baby after officers say the teen ran away with the two-month-old.

Cherly Nicoll Lopez-Vasquez, 14, took two-month-old Jordan Alexander Lopez with her when she left home on foot without permission, according to Memphis Police Department.

Cherly is five feet, six inches tall weighing 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Officers say she is from Honduras and is undocumented.

Jordan is six lbs with brown eyes.

They were last seen on the 5300 block of Horseshoe Trail.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call (901)-545-COPS.