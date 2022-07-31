MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One-year-old King Messiah Brown was last seen on July 24 when he was given to his aunt Jakayla Brown in the 5600 block of Winter Tree Drive.

King was seen on a social media post the next day and last talked to on the phone by his mother on July 28. Officers said his aunt left the scene in a black Honda that was driven by another woman.

King was last seen wearing a white onesie, blue jeans and red and white Jordan shoes. He was also wearing a gray back pack with teddy bears.

He is described as light skinned with brown eyes and black hair.

King’s aunt, Jakayla Brown, is described as a 5’3″ black woman with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black leggings with long pink hair.

Call (901)-545-2677 if you know the whereabouts of King or his aunt.