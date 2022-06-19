MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a city watch for Paul Glover.

Officers said he was last seen in the 1200 block of Union Avenue at the hospital with his son before walking away.

Glover, 73, is six feet tall weighing around 180 pounds. He has a dark complexion and black and white facial hair. Glover was last seen wearing a Golden State cap, blue-striped shirt and blue jeans.

He has also been diagnosed with a mental condition and is without a cellphone.

Call (901)-545-COPS if you have any information on Paul Glover’s whereabouts.