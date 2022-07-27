MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Black repertory theater in Memphis says it plans to open a tuition-free school for at-risk students and other groups in a historic church that has fallen into disrepair.

Hattiloo Theatre said the new program is expected to begin in late 2023. Students will be accepted based on auditions, and two-thirds of admissions will be reserved for low-income and marginalized students.

Hattiloo Theater School will host free audition workshops in at-risk neighborhoods. Programs will include youth courses based on experience level and age, a diverse abilities course and a senior citizen course.

The school will be housed in the old Third Presbyterian Church, built in 1860.