MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed that the woman who went missing after a house fire is dead.

TBI extended their condolences to the family and friends of Bobbie Jean Watkins.

According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, Watkins was reported missing after the Saulsbury, Middleton, Grandvalley, and Hickory Valley fire departments responded to a house fire at 10:42 p.m. Monday.

TBI says the 77-year-old woman was last seen in the area of Van Buren Road in Saulsbury. She was wearing a blue nightgown at the time.

Bobbie Jean Watkins (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching around Watkin’s home to make sure she did not get lost in the wooded area around the home.

She had a medical condition that impaired her ability to return safely without assistance.