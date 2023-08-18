MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fugitive considered armed and dangerous was arrested in Hardeman County Friday afternoon after Hornsby Elementary School was put on lockdown.

Just before noon, the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of Cory Waldrop, 39, in the back of a squad car and said Hornsby Elementary had been taken off lockdown. Waldrop was dressed in all camo.

Hornsby is about 80 miles east of Memphis.

Cory Waldrop after his arrest Friday. Courtesy: Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Marshalls had been looking for Waldrop, who was wanted in several counties for felony evading arrest, drugs, theft, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Waldrop was spotted near Hornsby Elementary, and the school was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Hornsby residents were also asked to secure their vehicles and homes.

U.S. Marshals said Waldrop had a history of violence and, at the time, was considered to be armed and dangerous. There is no word on what additional charges he might be facing.