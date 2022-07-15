MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Neighbors in Harbor Town are on edge after shots were fired following a car break-in early Friday morning.

Memphis Police say around 3 a.m., a car was broken into at an apartment complex in the heart of the square.

The victim told officers his girlfriend heard glass shattering and when he went outside, he saw two men rummaging through his vehicle.

What happened next has some residents alarmed.

“One of my neighbors let her pup out at night and actually saw this going on in person when the perpetrator actually pulled a gun and fired shots,” said a resident in the complex who didn’t want to be identified. “I guess what worries me the most is them actually seeing a resident and firing the gun.”

According to the police report, the owner of the car said the two suspects got into a dark sedan possibly an Infiniti or Chevy Malibu and fired two shots into the air.

We’re told this is the third time the victim’s car has been broken into, but this time the crime ended with gunfire.

WREG crime mapped the area and found MPD has reports of at least 52 calls of assaults, stolen vehicles, theft, robbery, and breaking and entering on Mud Island since April.