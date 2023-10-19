MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harbor Town Pharmacy will be closed Thursday due to being burglarized, the company said.

According to Memphis Police, they responded to a burglary a little after 5:30 a.m. Once on the scene, officers found that the back glass door was smashed.

A pharmacist with the business said between $100-$150 was taken from the register. Video footage also showed a single suspect taking medication off the shelves.

Thursday morning, the pharmacy took to Facebook to announce that it would be closed. They taped a note on the door that said the following:

“Due to a burglary early this morning, the pharmacy will be closed today, Thursday, October 19.”

Anyone who needs to contact the pharmacy is urged to email them at pharmd@harbortownrx.com