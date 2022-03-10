MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several people are looking for a new place to live after their midtown home caught fire this morning.



Firefighters bravely entered the house, hosing down any remaining flames and chopping away at the debris as smoke bursts from the windows of a Midtown home on Harbert Avenue.



Keith Sutton stands on the sidelines with his dog staring at what used to be his home.



“It was a lot of smoke. It was a lot of smoke at the top. The smoke was starting to come down. That’s how I really noticed it,” Sutton said.

Fire investigators walked to the scene to try to uncover the cause of the fire. Officials say the fire started in an upstairs bedroom and was caused by “careless use of smoking materials.”

Sutton lives on the first floor and said he heard a loud noise moments before smoke filled his room.

“When I heard the boom I just laid there because I thought one of the neighbors upstairs was there but it wasn’t. It was something else. When I came out and looked, it was like the whole top of the building was on fire,” Sutton said.

Sutton said he immediately grabbed his belongings and knocked on doors to make sure everyone got out safely.

He said about four people live in the house, everyone on different floors of the three-story house.

“It was scary, but I mean you can’t panic in situations like that. You just got to try to make sure everyone else is ok,” Sutton said.

Fire officials say no one was injured.

As for Sutton, he’s thinking about his next move.

“I’m just going to wait and see what the owners say after they assess the damages. Right now, I’m probably just going to go to a hotel,” Sutton said.