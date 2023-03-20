MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis Shelby County Schools resource officer has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after police say he hit a student with a baton and pulled a gun on him.

Investigators say Okennie Bailey, 39, was caught on camera hitting a Hamilton High School student several times with his baton and then pulling his gun from his holster while other students were walking by.

The alleged incident happened in November, but Bailey was booked in the Shelby County Jail this week.

Court records show on Nov. 30, the victim was dismissed from class after refusing to sit in his assigned seat.

Police said video footage from the school showed the student exit room 208 and exchanging words with Bailey.

They say Bailey appeared to redirect the student, but the student pulled away. Police said that’s when Bailey pulled out his baton and struck the student twice on his left shoulder, arm and lower leg.

Police said the student did not react to the officer’s actions, but Bailey is seen moving the baton to his left hand, pulling out his service weapon, and momentarily holding it down by his side.

They said several students are seen walking by, and seconds later, Bailey re-holsters his weapon.

Bailey’s bond was set at $25,000. He is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday.

