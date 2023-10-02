MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you excited for Halloween this year? We found several events happening in the Memphis area this month that you are sure to enjoy!

Friday, October 6, is Trick-Of-Treat on Broad Avenue. Participating shops will be handing out treats from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Costumes are recommended.

Zoo Boo at the Memphis Zoo starts Friday, October 13, and runs through the end of the month on select nights from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. It’s $18 dollars for non-members and $13 for members. You are encouraged to wear your Halloween best and bring your trick-or-treat bags.

The Overton Scare Halloween Party is on Saturday, October 21. There will be a Halloween photo booth, balloon animals, a treats table, Halloween crafts and trick or treating. This will be from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

There will also be a Halloween Scavenger Hunt at the Memphis Fire Museum on October 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. After looking for scary objects throughout the museum, you will get a sweet treat. Admission is $5.