MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man they say took headphones, speakers, and other items from a T-Mobile store before threatening to shoot up the store.

Investigators said warrants were issued for Jeremy Horton following the incident last week at the T-Mobile store in the 500 block of Summer Avenue.

Court records show Horton, 36, has been charged with theft of merchandise at least 21 times over the last year following shoplifting incidents at stores across the city, including the T-Mobile on Summer.

Employees at some of the other businesses also accused Horton of threatening them with violence. Only four of the 21 cases are still active. The charges were dropped for the rest of the cases.

An employee of the T-Mobile on Summer said on November 29, she was helping a customer when she saw Horton walk to the back of the business and pull merchandise off the wall.

The suspect was captured on camera at T-Mobile (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

She said Horton was only in the business about a minute and never displayed a weapon but told her not to look at him or he would shoot up the place.

Horton is accused of stealing three speakers, three JBL headphones, and three Samsung earbuds worth about $600.

The store manager told officers she recognized the person responsible as Horton. She said Horton was a frequent shoplifter, and his personal information was already on file at the business.

Horton is facing a charge of aggravated robbery.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.