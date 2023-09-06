MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Guy Fieri, one of the most well-know food reviewers, is making a stop in Memphis this month.

A meet and greet event will be hosted at Buster’s Liquors on South Highland Street on Friday, September 15 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors will be able to buy a signed bottle of Santo Tequila and get a photo with Guy Fieri.

Many know him for his popular Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” that focused on finding the best local food spots across the country. It is estimated Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants.