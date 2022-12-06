MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gus’s World-Famous Fried Chicken has been treasured by Memphis locals for decades and it is now becoming the favorite of chicken lovers nationally.

The Daily Meal recently ranked some of America’s top fried chicken chains and placed the Memphis-based restaurant at the top of that list.

The first Gus’s location was in Mason, Tennessee, and the downtown Memphis location opened in 2001. Now a franchise, the restaurant has been using the same recipe since 1953, according to the company’s official history.

Here’s the full list of Daily Meal‘s ranking of the best in the country:

11. Kentucky Fried Chicken

10. Wingstop

9. Church’s Chicken

8. Buffalo Wild Wings

7. Chick-Fil-A

6. Zaxby’s

5. Popeyes

4. Slim Chickens

3. Jollibee

2. Raising Cane’s

1. Gus’s Fried Chicken

Gus’s atmosphere is part of what makes it so successful, according to Daily Meal, adding that the neon signs, checkered tablecloths, and food served on paper plates feel like a trip back to the 1950s.

Back in June, two of Gus’s locations were ranked in the top ten of the highest-rated restaurants in Memphis.