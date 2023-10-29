MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after an apparent shooting victim arrived at a local hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, MPD responded to a shooting call at Baptist East just after 6 a.m. Sunday, after a man with an apparent gunshot wound arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

Police say he is currently in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.