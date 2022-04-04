MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Blytheville, Arkansas man was arrested after a search warrant led to the seizure of drugs and guns, Mississippi County authorities said.



Jeren Mills has been charged with the following: possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance (promethazine), possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Jeren Mills

Deputies searched Mills’ Blytheville home, where deputies said they found a loaded FN 57 handgun, a loaded M&P AR 15 short barrel rifle, a loaded Century Arms VSKA 7.62×39 rifle, 5 ounces of promethazine, 2 pounds of marijuana, digital scales and over $1000 in cash.

Deputies said Mills had multiple prior felony convictions. Mills is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.