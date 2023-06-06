MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — West Memphis Police are looking for four men responsible for a robbery at the One Stop Pawn Shop on Kroger Road in West Memphis.

Police say $90,000 worth of jewelry and 11 guns were taken from the store in a smash-and-grab type robbery.

The manager at the One Stop Pawn Shop said the thieves broke through a window to get inside the One Stop Pawn Shop early Thursday morning.

Four men were seen smashing the window with a crowbar and sledgehammer before climbing through and stripping the store nearly bare.

The manager said it will take months, if not longer, to build back what was stolen.

West Memphis Police are working with the ATF to find the men responsible, and store managers tell us this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“The very first one was the beginning of covid 2020, January 1 actually. That was just like this, a cleanout. And the second time the dude ran a truck through the door in just of that year and only got one thing and left,” said Andrew Griffin.