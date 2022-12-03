MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after they said he fired shots at people while inside a gas station, striking one person.

Police responded to a shooting call on the 600 block of Shelby Drive on December 1 and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

Police said the suspect fired multiple shots at multiple victims and struck one person.

MPD said the suspect was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and a black beanie hat. MPD also said the suspect fled in a damaged silver Hyundai sedan. Police said the vehicle had plastic coverings over the driver side rear window and a large amount of paint missing.

Photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department

No arrests have been made at this time. MPD is actively investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.