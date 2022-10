MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis shooting left a man in critical condition Friday evening, and police are looking for the shooter.

Police responded to the 800 block of Faxon Avenue near Ayers around 6 p.m.

One male victim was found shot, and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled in a gray Dodge Challenger with a pink stripe. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.