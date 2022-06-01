BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Blytheville Police are searching for a gunman who fired shots toward a room where a child was lying in bed.

A quiet night quickly turned frightening as bullets flew outside a Blytheville home. Police said the shooting happened on Jackson Street on May 22.

The victim, a 67-year-old grandmother, told us she was in the kitchen when shots rang out.

“My grandbaby said well granny somebody shooting. I see the smoke,” she said “They shot at least four or five times.”

She didn’t want to be identified but said at that moment all she could do was call police and pray.

“Praying, asking God for safety. I know I don’t have any enemies,” she said

Investigators are calling the shooting a terroristic act against property.

According to the police report, bullets shattered a car window, hit the side of the home, and traveled through the door of a storage area, striking a window where the woman’s 11-year-old granddaughter was lying down.

The child’s grandmother said the incident shook her to the core.

Thankfully, she said the bullet didn’t go all the way through.

“She terrified she said Granny I never been so scared in my life,” she said.

Not knowing if her home was targeted, she said shootings are common in the area.

“Police asking me did I have an altercation with somebody. I said I’m a peacemaker, not a peacebreaker,” she said.

She believes the city’s youth need activities to avoid a summer spike in crime.

“Besides walking the streets and carrying guns, they need something constructive to do,” she said.

Blytheville Police said there is no suspect information at this time.