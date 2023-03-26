MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a violent weekend here in the Bluff City with several shootings leaving several victims in its wake.

Saturday evening, and into this Sunday morning, police were responding to two deadly attacks.

Memphis Police were busy overnight, Saturday and into the early hours Sunday responding to two deadly attacks within a six hour time period.

Police were called to I-40 East, near Chelsea Avenue, just before 4:30 Sunday morning. Investigators said there was a highway homicide, and a man was shot to death.

Gunfire eventually turned to gridlock for drivers Sunday morning.

Hours earlier, the Oakhaven community sadly became the backdrop of another violent and deadly attack.

Torn pieces of yellow tape could still be seen on East Shelby Drive and Chevron Road. The crime scene tape was the first sign this was serious.

A man was discovered shot to death, in what can only be described as a brazen attack, considering it happened just under a SkyCop camera.

There are reminders of what happened, broken glass, but the broken spirts is what you can’t see. Detectives said the gunman got away in a dark colored sedan.

Just as important, is getting to the root cause of crime in an effort to reduce the risk of it returning.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.