MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect who stole a gun out of a truck in southeast Memphis.

Police responded to a report of a theft on Ridgeland Street near Baird Drive at around 3:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, the victim told police that he locked his gun in the center console of his truck on Tuesday. Thursday was when he reportedly discovered that his truck had been burglarized and that the gun had been stolen.

Memphis Police say officers reviewed security footage from the victim’s home. The footage shows a man in a black skull running across a yard. Memphis Police released a clip Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.