MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gun stolen from a car was found in the possession of a teen accused of a deadly crime. Now, WREG is speaking with a woman who says the gun stolen from her.

When police arrested 18-year-old Mikael Thompson for shooting a 13-year-old in Hickory Hill, they say he was found with a Glock-48 9mm pistol. This woman, whose face we aren’t showing, says it was her gun, stolen from her car last month at the same apartment complex.

“I was getting ready to go to work. My doors was locked and I came back outside, my driver’s door was open. My wallet was gone. My gun was was gone,” the woman said.

Police haven’t said the stolen gun was the one used to shoot the 13-year-old. When asked how it felt to learn Thompson was found with her gun, she said she didn’t know.

“But I want to say, I really do hope he gets what he deserves,” she said. “It’s gonna haunt him because you killed somebody’s child. A 13-year-old child. She didn’t even get a chance to grow up. She is 13.”

It’s another case of stolen guns ending up in the wrong hands. This gun owner says she tried to keep her weapon secure.

“Everywhere I go, my guns go. That’s just anything,” she said. “He had no business in my car. Whoever he was had no business in my car.”

When asked if she had ever heard that you should never leave your gun in your vehicle, she said no.

“I have been over here two years, and I ain’t never heard no burglaries happen over here. No nothing,” she said.

Police advise against leaving your gun in your vehicle, but say if you do, make sure it’s locked away and isn’t easily accessible. This gun owner had hers in the glove compartment.

“That’s kinda like a normal spot where people hide guns at. Somebody told me to hide it up under your floor mat, but my floor mat don’t come up, so I can’t put it there or put it up under your seat,” she said. “Like I said, whoever broke into it, they was gonna search for it.”

The gun owner says police still have not contacted her about her gun being found.

