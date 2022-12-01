MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The targeted shooting of a 15-year-old boy near Kirby High School has the community demanding change.

On Wednesday, Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Kirby Parkway. They found a teenage male victim at the crime scene near a Sonic Drive-In restaurant.

The teen was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and is expected to be okay. However, the community is reminded of violence impacting youth across the city of Memphis.

“It’s on the rise. It’s on the increase across this nation, and we are no exemptions from that,” said Keith Williams, a school board member of Memphis Shelby County Schools.

According to Memphis Police, at least 30 children have been shot and killed so far this year.

While this latest shooting did not end in death, school officials say it does emphasize the challenges the district faces dealing with off-campus violence.

“There should be some measures taken, I would think, by the industry, by the district and by the city to stop the congregation at that restaurant,” said Williams.

Over the years, WREG has reported on multiple incidents at Kirby High School. Data from the city shows there have been at least 39 crimes reported on the campus this year.

Williams says a lot of the incidents spill off-campus, which puts the district in tough position.

“The district has a role to make sure they are transported safely from the building, but once they leave the building and the property, you really lose control of children at that time,” said Williams.

As the search for those involved in this targeted attack is underway, Williams is calling for everyone to a play a role in stopping the violence.

“The district has a responsibility to make sure they get home safe and so does the Memphis Police Department, we share that, but everybody has a part to play,” said Williams.

The suspects are described as a group of five males that were seen wearing ski masks in a dark four-door Mercedes.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-578-CASH.