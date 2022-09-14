MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers jumped through a window and into a Frayser high school after they say several people chased them and shot at them Tuesday.

Police said a 16-year-old who was taken into custody inside the school was carrying a gun. He was charged with carrying a weapon with intent on school property, criminal trespass and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The teens, ages 16 and 17, were caught and taken into custody around 3 p.m. inside Martin Luther King College Prep High School on Dellwood Avenue.

They told officers that they were walking through a nearby parking lot on Dellwood when a silver Kia with two females inside, and a gray Dodge Charger driven by a man, pulled up next to them and asked the teens if they were “the ones who had beat up their little brother.”

The boys said they told the man in the Charger they didn’t know what he was talking about. That’s when they say he began to chase them in the Charger, running over the 16-year-old’s foot, police said.

The suspects began shooting at them, the teens told police, and that’s when they jumped inside the school.

The 16-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. He was placed in state care after records showed he had been reported as a runaway in Bartlett.

The 17-year-old was issued a juvenile summons and returned to the custody of his mother.

Police checked the area for shell casings but did not find any.

A representative with Martin Luther King College Prep High School said no one was injured and the events were not related to any prior incidents at the school in the following statement:

Police were called to the school yesterday after a non-MLK student came inside the building as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood. This was not related to any prior incident at the school, and no one was injured. Once MPD arrived, they determined that there was no imminent danger to students or staff and dismissal resumed as usual. Our parents were notified shortly after via our parent notification system.