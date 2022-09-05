MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some name-calling among family members in South Memphis erupted into threats, injuries and guns being pulled Sunday, police said.

It all reportedly started when a woman at a home in the 900 block of East McLemore called one of her daughters derogatory and sexist names, saying she’d “end up pregnant,” police said.

The victim complained to her mother, which started an argument among family members.

She told police her father, Eugene Jackson, hit her in the mouth with a silver handgun and threatened, “I’ll kill you” during the argument.

Later, she told police that her step-aunt, Monica Dillon, pulled up in a car to the sidewalk outside the house.

Witnesses said Dillon loaded and cocked a handgun and said, “Y’all not gone play with my mom and dad because I’ll pop one of yall,” according to a police statement.

Jackson is in jail charged with aggravated assault.

Dillon is in Jail East and faces three counts of aggravated assault.