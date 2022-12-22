MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a little more than a week to go before a new year starts, Memphis may be on track to end 2022 with fewer murders and homicides than the year before, after the city set records the previous two years.

According to data from Memphis Police:

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, MPD reported 237 murders and 289 homicides in 2022 (not all homicides are considered murder). Two more homicides were reported later Thursday.

On the same day in 2021, the city already had 292 murders and 333 homicides. By the end of that year, those numbers were 304 and 346, which broke the record set the previous year.

In 2020, Memphis ended with 290 murders and 332 homicides.

Memphis homicide map, updated Dec. 22, 2022.

The Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission reports that major violent crime in Shelby County is 5.7% lower this year than a year before. However, property crimes have increased by 14.8%.