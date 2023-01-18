MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is taking a new step in the ongoing fight against gun violence. This week, the county will start mailing free gun locks to people who order them.

This is not just for gun owners. You can order the locks for a family member, or a friend who needs one. On Wednesday, wreg had the chance to talk to Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris about it.

Mayor Harris expects this to be a permanent program.

“We have more cases of accidental discharge in memphis and shelby county than anywhere in the state. We have more guns stolen from cars in our community than anywhere in the county, and one of the ways we do something about both of those is safe storage and gun locks,” Mayor Harris said.

If you’d like to order a gun lock, you can order one from the Shelby County government.