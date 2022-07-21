If we are to build a Gun Safe Memphis, it is going to take all of us, and one place to start is to keep guns out of the hands of criminals.

In just the first six months of 2022, thieves have stolen more than 1,000 guns from vehicles in Memphis.

That is three times the typical number stolen in an entire year as little as a decade ago.

Thursday, Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy John Myers demonstrated how to use gun locks and gun safes properly.

You can buy vehicle gun safes at many stores, like big-box stores, and online. Myers showed one model that fits in your car’s center console, and has a keypad to open it.

Gun safes also are available for your home, and there are more options: trigger locks, cable locks and even a simple padlock can keep your gun secure.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also gives away free gun locks. Call (901)222-5937 to get one.

Before putting any lock on your gun, first make sure it is safe and empty, Myers said. See the video above for a demonstration of how to install a lock on a handgun.

Memphis Police provides gun locks for residents on request. Memphis Police have said they keep a supply of gun lock available at all precincts.

All you have to do is call or visit a Memphis Police Department Precinct and ask the desk officer for a gun lock.

MPD reminds gun owners to keep their guns stored in a safe place, use a gun safe or lock, record your serial numbers and never leave your gun in a vehicle.

Below, is a list of Memphis Police Precincts, their addresses and contact numbers.

Memphis Police provides gun locks for residents on request. Memphis Police have said they keep a supply of gun lock available at all precincts.

All you have to do is call or visit a Memphis Police Department Precinct and ask the desk officer for a gun lock.

MPD reminds gun owners to keep their guns stored in a safe place, use a gun safe or lock, record your serial numbers and never leave your gun in a vehicle.

Below, is a list of Memphis Police Precincts, their addresses and contact numbers.

Airways Station

2234 Truitt

901-636-4800 Appling Farms Station

6850 Appling Farms Parkway

901-636-4400 Crump Station

949 Crump Blvd.

901-636-4600 Mt. Moriah Station

2602 Mt. Moriah

901-636-4818 North Main Station

444 N. Main St.

901-636-4099 Raines Station

791 Raines Rd

901-636-4599 Ridgeway Station

3840 Ridgeway Road

901-636-4531 Old Allen Station

3633 Allen Road

901-636-3000 Tillman Station

426 Tillman

901-636-3000