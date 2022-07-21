MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As apart of Gun Safe Memphis, WREG is working with the public to help reduce gun violence in our community.

Memphis Police provides gun locks for residents on request. Memphis Police have said they keep a supply of gun lock available at all precincts.

All you have to do is call or visit a Memphis Police Department Precinct and ask the desk officer for a gun lock.

MPD reminds gun owners to keep their guns stored in a safe place, use a gun safe or lock, record your serial numbers and never leave your gun in a vehicle.

Below, is a list of Memphis Police Precincts, their addresses and contact numbers.

Airways Station

2234 Truitt

901-636-4800 Appling Farms Station

6850 Appling Farms Parkway

901-636-4400 Crump Station

949 Crump Blvd.

901-636-4600 Mt. Moriah Station

2602 Mt. Moriah

901-636-4818 North Main Station

444 N. Main St.

901-636-4099 Raines Station

791 Raines Rd

901-636-4599 Ridgeway Station

3840 Ridgeway Road

901-636-4531 Old Allen Station

3633 Allen Road

901-636-3000 Tillman Station

426 Tillman

901-636-3000