MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As apart of Gun Safe Memphis, WREG is working with the public to help reduce gun violence in our community.
Memphis Police provides gun locks for residents on request. Memphis Police have said they keep a supply of gun lock available at all precincts.
All you have to do is call or visit a Memphis Police Department Precinct and ask the desk officer for a gun lock.
MPD reminds gun owners to keep their guns stored in a safe place, use a gun safe or lock, record your serial numbers and never leave your gun in a vehicle.
Below, is a list of Memphis Police Precincts, their addresses and contact numbers.
Airways Station
2234 Truitt
901-636-4800
Appling Farms Station
6850 Appling Farms Parkway
901-636-4400
Crump Station
949 Crump Blvd.
901-636-4600
Mt. Moriah Station
2602 Mt. Moriah
901-636-4818
North Main Station
444 N. Main St.
901-636-4099
Raines Station
791 Raines Rd
901-636-4599
Ridgeway Station
3840 Ridgeway Road
901-636-4531
Old Allen Station
3633 Allen Road
901-636-3000
Tillman Station
426 Tillman
901-636-3000