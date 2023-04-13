MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy’s gun, badge, and three pairs of handcuffs were stolen from his vehicle parked outside Range USA on Monday.

According to police, at least four vehicles were burglarized in the 1400 block of Century Center Cove. The suspects were caught on camera stealing around $4,000 worth of items.

Police said two pilots also parked on the lot had their pilot licenses stolen, and one lost his passport, keys, wallet, and an iPad. Another victim had a bag of clothing and shoes taken from his vehicle.

Police said Jordan Pickens, 18, was arrested Wednesday after one of the victim’s wallets pinged near his home in the 400 block of Clearborn.

Officers said they found the deputy’s ID, badge, and another victim’s credit cards in a bag in Pickens’ closet. Police said they also found Pickens’ own identification and a window punch in the same bag.

Investigators said they found a stolen weapon from another case and clothing matching one of the Range USA suspects under Pickens’ bed. They found the wallet that had been pinging a short distance from Pickens’ home in a storm drain.

Pickens has been charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of theft of property and theft of a firearm.

He was released from jail on his own recognizance.