Photos of the suspects in Abe’s Guns. (courtesy MPD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are wanted after police say they stole an AR-style pistol with a 50-round drum and laser attachment from a northeast Memphis gun store.

Police say the two came into Abe’s Guns at 2564 Appling around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

They said they were interested in purchasing a gun. When the male suspect was handed the weapon to inspect, police say he and the female suspect ran out of the store without paying.

They got in a grey Kia sedan and drove away. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.