MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are wanted after police say they stole an AR-style pistol with a 50-round drum and laser attachment from a northeast Memphis gun store.
Police say the two came into Abe’s Guns at 2564 Appling around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
They said they were interested in purchasing a gun. When the male suspect was handed the weapon to inspect, police say he and the female suspect ran out of the store without paying.
They got in a grey Kia sedan and drove away. No arrests have been made.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.