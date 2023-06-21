MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Doctors, survivors, clergy and others stood together Wednesday morning, creating a campaign focused on recognizing gun violence as a public health crisis in Memphis.

Regional One Hospital Trauma Surgeon Dr. Andy Kerwin says it takes superpower strength to take care of the overload of patients who have been shot.

Kerwin says his team has treated more than 1,400 gunshot victims over the past two years — about four a day. One day, he treated nine victims.

“They don’t come today with just one bullet hole,” Kerwin said. “We had one, came with nineteen bullet holes. Think about that. Nineteen bullet holes.”

Gun violence has affected families across Memphis. But Memphis familes aren’t the only ones affected. The campaign is across the Volunteer State, including Nashville.

Now, they are calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization to address this as a public health crisis, as they’ve done for road safety, seat belts, car safety and illnesses like diabetes and cancer.