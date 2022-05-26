MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student is in custody after gun was found on White Station High School’s campus Thursday morning.

Memphis Police responded to a report of a student being armed. Police say officers made the scene and detained the student.

According to police, officers found the gun at the school, but it was “not in the hands of the juvenile” at the time.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools says White Station High has been placed on a “precautionary lockdown” while security and police investigate.

“A search of the school has been conducted and the District is notifying families about the lockdown. MSCS Security and school administration followed District protocols and procedures as we continue to prioritize the safety of students,” MSCS said in a statement. “We appreciate the swift action of our security team that quickly addressed the matter.”

MSCS says there are no reports of threats made against students or staff at this time. Police say no one was injured, and there are no reports of shots being fired.