MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said some alleged carjackers got away with a woman’s car, driver’s license, credit cards, phone and handgun in a carjacking in the Cooper-Young neighborhood — but that’s not all.

The 76-year-old woman told police that a purse containing her badge and law enforcement ID from a sheriff’s department in Florida also were taken in the incident around 10 p.m. Friday night on Oliver Street.

According to a police report, the victim was getting into her 2004 Ford Mustang convertible in the driveway of a house when a young man in his late teens pushed her out of the vehicle. They began struggling.

That’s when a second man walked up with his hands in his pockets and said, “gun,” police said. The victim stepped away.

One of the men got away in the victim’s white Mustang; the other followed in a black Infiniti. They were last seen headed south on McLean.

The woman was not injured. Police have not made an arrest.