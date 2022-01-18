MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for four men who they say broke into an eyewear business and stole numerous pairs of eyeglasses on Monday.

Officers said the burglary happened on the 400 block of Perkins Extended in East Memphis at Eyewear Gallery. When they arrived on the scene, they were told that four men broke into the business and stole pairs of Gucci, Chanel, Ray-Ban and Tom Ford eyeglasses.

According to police, two suspects went inside the business and stole over $32,000 in merchandise while the other two men stood outside as lookouts. All four men then fled the scene heading south on Perkins.

See video surveillance of the burglary here.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police say the suspects were driving two dark-colored Infinities.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, call (901)-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.

