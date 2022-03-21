MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Another battle could be brewing over pipelines that run through Memphis and Shelby County.

A Republican sponsored bill could limit the abilities for cities and counties to decide if a pipeline should run through their communities.

Senator Ken Yager of Kingston is the bill’s sponsor.

“It preempts political subdivisions of this state from taking any action to restrict, prohibit or otherwise impair the development and implementation of the types of the sources of energy that may be used delivered or converted or supplied,” Yager said.

Sarah Houston is the executive director of Protect Our Aquifer.

“I just want to say this is an example of state overreach. You know local communities know how to govern themselves and they know what’s best for their communities,” Houston said.

Some say the bill focuses on local governments such as Shelby County. It recently fought against the Byhalia Pipeline running through a predominately black neighborhood.

“We’ve actually had one of our political subdivisions try to use the power of ordinance to stop and did stop a pipeline,” Yager said.

“It’s a very broad bill that could not only impact our water, but really our neighborhoods like fighting a petroleum tank next to a school or having a pipeline run underneath a church,” Houston said.

Dr. Jeff Warren is a Memphis City Councilman who opposed the Byhalia Pipeline.

“There may be further lawsuits to determine what the correct way to regulate this is and to make sure we protect our drinking water. I think everyone is trying to make sure drinking water is protected. I don’t think there’s an evil person in Nashville trying to undo our protecting our drinking water,” Warren said.

Still, members of Protect Our Aquifer plan to be in Nashville Tuesday to make sure lawmakers hear their voices.

“We’ve got the Byhalia winds behind us. We’ve got a lot of people energized. We’ve sent hundreds and hundreds of emails across West Tennessee and we’re ready,” Houston said.

Protect Our Aquifer says it will be attending the Tennessee House Commerce Committee meeting to speak with lawmakers and try to stop the measure before it gets to full house and senate floor.