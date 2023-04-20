MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local organizations call for transparency while the search for Memphis-Shelby County School’s next superintendent remains in limbo.

This comes after a search firm revealed a list of finalists for the MSCS superintendent, which sparked concerns for some school board members. Since that meeting, at least one of the finalists has withdrawn their name amid calls for transparency, which prompted the district to release the names of applicants.

A handful of organizations joined forces Thursday morning to outline what they believe is the district’s best path forward.

“This time we are calling for better. We cannot afford to continue to do the same thing and expect different results,” said community activist Tikelia Rucker. “We saw that on April the 15th that process lacked integrity. The board members were unaware what was taking place or what rubrics or qualifications the firm made decisions on.”

Now, the group has come up with a list of demands, including convening a superintendent search advisory committee, holding public interviews, and having a superintendent chosen by June 1.

“There’s an opportunity to get right. There’s an opportunity to bring the community, parents, teachers back to the table to make sure it’s done right,” said community activist Vanita Dogget.

WREG tracked down MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams, who was one of the four finalists for the position, but she declined to comment.

The school board will hold a special meeting next Monday where they will discuss what’s next in terms of the search.