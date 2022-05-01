MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday’s Memphis Grizzlies’ playoff game came down to the wire, but ultimately the Grizz came up short in a 117 to 116 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Despite the loss, people are still pretty fired up.

The Warriors secured a 117 to 116 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, in what was a back-and-forth contest between two of the best in the NBA.

“Draymond Green got evicted, but that’s okay,” a fan said. “We had to come back hard, and we came back hard, and not only hard but guess what, we came back smart.”

While one fan base is celebrating, the other is already looking ahead to the next game.

“I’m just proud of the Grizzlies,” a fan told WREG. “I think that shows some real Southern pride to let us get a gentleman sweep in, because Lord knows the next four games are going to be completely different.”

The Grizzlies came into Sunday’s game winning three out of their last four games against the Warriors during the regular season. Despite coming up short, Grizz Nation says they have not lost faith.

We lost by one point, so of course we still up,” a fan said. “We know it’s the grind house, it’s grind house and it’s forever gone be the grind house. We gone do our thing every game, every other game.”

Now, all that is left is to settle the debates on the court come Tuesday night.

The next game will be held at FedEx Forum, with tip-off set for 8:30.