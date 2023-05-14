MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizz fans reacted to the incident involving Ja Morant at the FedEx Forum Sunday following his viral video that lead to his suspension from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 23-year-old has been suspended from team activities after he was seen on Instagram appearing to hold a gun, which resulted in a previous suspension back in March.

“Who doesn’t make mistakes,” Katrina Hicks, a Grizzlies fan said. “Show me somebody who doesn’t make mistakes and I’ll say they don’t know Jesus.”

Despite Morant attending rehab, he has found himself embroiled in controversy ranging from allegedly assaulting a teenage boy to this latest incident which could lead to a long-term suspension.

“There are things that you can’t do that other people can do,” Damichael Cole a Commercial Appeal reporter said. “He knows better but will he actually do better.”

Cole says Morant’s issues go beyond basketball. “He was talking about how going into this offseason, having to be self-aware, having the self-discipline to do all those right things off the court,” Cole said. “I think it’s that simple for him.”

Morant lost out on nearly 40 million dollars in future earnings as a result of not being named All-NBA this season and faces the possibility of losing sponsorships due to off-the-court issues, which has left fans disappointed.

“I just hope that he’s better ’cause we care about you Ja, we want you to be alright. Try to be better because we need you,” Jimmy, a Grizzlies fan said.

“The same message that I’ve always gathered is, it’s up to Ja,” Cole said.