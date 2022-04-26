MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Grizzlies fans gathered outside FedEx Forum Tuesday night ahead of the team’s playoff game with Minnesota. Fans enjoyed a pre-game party complete with live music, dancers, and face painters.

The thrilling playoff run Memphis is currently on has put the team on the national stage.

“They do things that wind up on ESPN top 10,” Eric Wilburn said. “I think it’s tremendous. It’s good advertising for the city, for the fan base. This is a basketball town. So, when something like this occurs we all come together.”

Fans are excited to watch a young, talented team that doesn’t intend to leave the big stage anytime soon.

“I love the youth of this team!” Terry Guy said. “All these guys the way they play together 100 percent. I mean, from the first guy to the 15th guy.”

Game 6 of the Grizzlies series with the Timberwolves is Friday.